Mankato motorcyclist injured in Windom crash

A Mankato motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Windom Tuesday afternoon.

Katherine Elizabeth Blount, 58, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Windom Hospital following the crash at Highway 60 and 7th St.

A state patrol crash report says Blount was riding a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was exiting a gas station onto Highway 60 when her bike collided in the station’s driveway with an SUV that was westbound on the highway.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Michael Joseph Bertrang, 57, of Annandale. He wasn’t injured.

Blount was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which is listed as 2:34 p.m.