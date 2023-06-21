Mankato My Place breaks ground on new location

Mankato Youth Place broke ground on its new Stadium Rd location today.

The renovation and expansion of the new My Place will allow the organization to serve up to 200 area youth.

My Place is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe place for kids to gain confidence and knowledge and gives children opportunities to learn and grow.

A multi-million dollar capital campaign was launched in February to fund the purchase and remodel of the building.

