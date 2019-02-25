Mankato native wins Oscar for ‘Free Solo’ documentary

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato native and filmmaker Jimmy Chin has won an Oscar.

Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi directed ‘Free Solo,’ a documentary following climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to ‘free climb’ El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

‘Free Solo’ won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 2019 Oscar Awards ceremony.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Honnold did successfully climb the 3,000 granite rock, becoming the first person to do so without ropes.

