Mankato & North Mankato Public Safety Announces Saturday/Sunday Curfews

The cities of Mankato and North Mankato have established a night-time curfew in all public places within both jurisdictions effective May 30 and May 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

During the curfew:

No travel–includes pedestrians, bicyclists, motor vehicles, public transit or items such as skateboards.

Exemptions include all law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, members of the news media, and other personally authorized by the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Minnesota State Patrol.

Other exemptions include individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing danger, or experiencing homelessness.

Penalties for violations are being finalized with the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office.

At 3 p.m., Friday, May 29 an organized rally and demonstration began on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was closed to vehicular traffic, and the group eventually made their way to Washington Park, 215 North Fifth Street. There were approximately 1,000 people in attendance. Another group of demonstrators gathered in Riverfront Park, 309 West Rock Street, around 4:30 p.m., and members from both groups (about 500 to 600 people) made their way to the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front Street.

Throughout the day most demonstrators peacefully made their through downtown areas and main roadways in Mankato. Roads including Front Street, Riverfront Drive and Stoltzman Road were closed. A group of 120 people arrived in the mall areas, and there was some destructive behavior late evening and early morning. Incidents included damage to the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front Street; Target, 1850 Adams Street; and T-mobile, 201 Sioux Road. By 1:30 a.m., people in the area had dispersed.

“We are disturbed by George Floyd’s death and our thoughts are with his family,” says Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal. “The actions that led to his death do not align nor reflect the training, integrity or culture of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. We are committed to cultivating strong relationships as the foundation for effective public service and community building. We respect people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. Our goal is to ensure safety of demonstrators, Mankato residents, visitors, businesses and staff.”

For more information contact staff at 507-387-8692.

Edell Fiedler

Communications and Engagement Director

City of Mankato and Mankato Area Public Schools