Mankato nurse gets first COVID vaccination in Mayo’s Southwest region

A front-line Mankato nurse was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Mayo Clinic’s Southwest Minnesota region.

Justin Legred, a charge nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic Mankato, was vaccinated at 7:15 a.m. Monday by registered nurse Brittan Carsten.

A room full of hospital staff who were present for the vaccination applauded, according to a release from Mayo Clinic.

More than 190 COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to be administered to staff Monday, with hundreds more scheduled the rest of the week.

The vaccinations are part of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout that will continue into 2021.