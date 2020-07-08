Mankato offers face mask guidance before ordinance takes effect Friday

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato has released guidance on its face-covering ordinance, which goes into effect Friday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The emergency ordinance will require people age 13 and older to wear a mask – if they are medically able – in public indoor spaces. The ordinance passed Monday night during a city council public hearing, and is set to expire on September 5, although the council could vote again to extend it.

A Frequently Asked Questions guide has been released by the city to address the most common concerns of citizens. Information residents and visitors can find on the guide include an explanation of how the ordinance will be enforced, exceptions, and how to approach someone not wearing a mask.

The ordinance is posted online