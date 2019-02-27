Mankato Pizza Hut Driver Charged After Leaving Scene Of Light Pole Crash

A Pizza Hut driver is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hit a light pole and left his vehicle at the scene without reporting the crash.

Jakob John Christopherson, 18, of Mankato was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with misdemeanor “Traffic Collision – Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property.”

According to the criminal complaint, Christopherson abandoned his vehicle in the roadway after hitting a light pole on Highland Avenue on January 18 just after 8 p.m. He failed to report the accident, according to the complaint.

Christopherson later told police he had been delivering pizza for Pizza Hut the night of the incident. He gave investigators a copy of a payroll time log from Pizza Hut, which indicated he’d been working at the time of the accident, according to the complaint. He also provided proof of insurance.

Restitution is being requested for the city-owned light pole. A damage estimate was not available.

