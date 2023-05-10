Mankato police ask public for help in locating missing young woman

Mankato police are asking the public for assistance in locating a young woman who is missing.

Isabella Marie Ramos, 20, last spoke with her family on Friday, May 5. It’s believed she was somewhere within the City of Mankato at the time.

Ramos could be traveling in a white Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate JLU 145

Ramos is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ramos or her whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.