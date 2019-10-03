Mankato police confirm bomb threat against grocery stores

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police confirmed that a bomb threat prompted them to notify area grocery stores.

Sgt Adam Gray from Mankato Public Safety told SMN that Blue Earth County 911 received the threat at about 5:40 p.m. The caller indicated there was a bomb in front of a grocery store in “your town in 25 minutes” without further specification.

Gray said Mankato police sent officers to twelve grocery stores around the city to notify them of the threat. Until a device is found, Gray said, further action would be determined store management.

Eric Schwamberger, a manager at Sam’s Club, confirmed that management evacuated the store because of the threat. Schwamberger said police arrived and explained that there had been an anonymous threat against grocery stores. He said the store was reopened within 15 to 20 minutes.

