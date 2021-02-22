Mankato police investigating assault in Washington Park neighborhood

Mankato police are investigating an assault that happened Sunday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police say the male victim was outside at a residence on the 300 block of E Rock St just after 4 p.m. when he was approached by another man. The two men had a “verbal exchange,” before the suspect assaulted the victim, then left the scene in a brown truck.

Witnesses told police the victim didn’t fight back. Police say the victim had head injuries, but investigators weren’t certain whether he sought medical treatment.

Weapons weren’t involved, said Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.

The suspect is believed to frequent the neighborhood where the assault occurred but he and the victim didn’t know each other, according to police.

The assailant is described as a man with a beard wearing a blue and yellow plaid shirt and a brown Carhartt hat.

Anyone with information should contact police.