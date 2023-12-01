Mankato police investigating boy’s accidental shooting

Mankato police are investigating after a child was accidentally shot Thursday.

Police were dispatched to Mayo Clinic Mankato at about 4:40 p.m. for a report of a seven-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police say the boy was hit in the leg in what appears to be an accidental shooting. The boy was driven to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said the parties involved are cooperating in the investigation, which remains active. He declined to say who fired the gun or owned the weapon.

Schisel said there is no risk to the public.