Mankato Police investigating bus incident

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police say they’re investigating an assault that allegedly happened on a school bus last week.

On Feb 26, a mother posted on social media that her 9-year-old son had been choked unconscious by a 7-year-old child on the bus.

Associate Direct Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety declined to confirm any details of the post, but said the investigation was ongoing and involved some “very young juveniles.”

Schisel said police were initially dispatched to a medical call on Feb 25 that was later classified as an assault.