Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of a toddler.

Emergency personnel responded to a medical incident on Friday, April 16 at 4:38 p.m. on Eastport Dr.

A two-year-old boy was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Mankato Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.