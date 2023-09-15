Mankato police investigating hotel shooting near MSU campus

Mankato police are investigating a shooting at a hotel near the Minnesota State University Campus.

A Mankato Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that shots were fired at the AmericInn on Stadium Rd this morning.

A Star Alert text message from MSU was sent out just before 9 a.m. Friday to inform students that law enforcement would be in the area. The text says police confirmed there is no threat to the campus community.

Further details are not yet available.