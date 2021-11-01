Mankato police investigating knife assault

Mankato police are investigating an assault that happened early Saturday morning outside of an apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to Cottage Path at about 3:51 a.m. for a disturbance. The incident started outside the door of a unit after five people were denied entry inside, then others joined in the altercation.

Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman Dan Schisel confirmed that two victims were assaulted with a knife.

One man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Mankato police. The other male victim was hospitalized, but it’s unclear how he arrived at the facility. Schisel said the victims’ injuries were non-life threatening.

The matter is currently under investigation. Detectives are working to identify one or two potential suspects, but no one is currently in custody in connection to the incident.