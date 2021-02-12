Mankato police investigating robbery near MSU

Mankato Public Safety is investigating a robbery that happened near the Minnesota State University campus Wednesday morning.

Associate Director Dan Schisel said the female victim was walking on the 1500 block of Warren St at 10:32 a.m. when she thought she saw someone coming up behind her. The woman felt something pressing against her head, according to Schisel.

The assailants ordered the victim to empty out her pockets, and took her backpack and another item, according to Schisel. The suspects then fled on foot and got into a vehicle, which was located a short time later.

Schisel said some of the items from the robbery were recovered during a search of the vehicle. A weapon was also recovered during the search, which was executed by warrant.

Police believe the incident was random.

Robbery charges are pending against two females; one adult, and one juvenile. The women were detained for questioning, but charges are not expected to be filed immediately.

Schisel said the adult female was jailed on warrants, while the second suspect was released as a juvenile. He declined to release the suspects’ names.

The victim, who is an adult, was not injured.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the robbery is connected to an incident on the 1600 block of Warren St the previous evening, around 5:32 p.m.