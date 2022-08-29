Mankato police investigating robbery

Mankato police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning near the university campus.

Police say two people were approached at the 1200-1600 block of Monks Ave between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. by two unknown men, one of who was wielding a knife.

A male victim visited an urgent care clinic the following afternoon for minor injuries. Police say the victim was cut when the suspect held the knife to him.

The suspects are described as two black males with concealed faces, about 5’11 tall wearing black clothing.

The incident was reported later in the day, around 4:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police.