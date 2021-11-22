Mankato police investigating shot fired at parked vehicle

Mankato police are investigating after a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire over the weekend.

The vehicle owner told police she had heard something around midnight Saturday. When she went outside the following day she found damage to her vehicle, said police. She reported the incident to police Sunday evening.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said it appeared a bullet did strike the woman’s vehicle. Schisel confirmed that the weapon used was not a BB gun, but said the puncture in the vehicle was consistent with a bullet.

Schisel said it doesn’t appear that another shooting incident in Mankato over the weekend is connected.