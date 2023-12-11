Mankato police investigating shots fired at apartment complex

Mankato police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex near the MSU campus.

Police responded Friday just before midnight to the Highland Hills complex at 1400 Warren St for multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers canvassed the area and found a single bullet casing, according to Associate Director Dan Schisel. Police returned to the scene later and found two additional casings.

Witnesses provide investigators with a description of the shooter. Police located a person matching the suspect’s description, but didn’t find a weapon associated with the incident.