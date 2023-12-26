Mankato police investigating shots fired in parking lot Friday

Police are investigating shots fired at an apartment complex near the Minnesota State University campus on Friday night.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 8 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting hearing numerous gunshots.

Police found evidence that shots had been fired in the parking lot of the Eastport Apartments, according to a press release.

During the investigation, a man came to the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man to be involved in the Eastport incident.

Police say there is no indication that there are additional threats to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8780.