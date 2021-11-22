Mankato police investigating shots fired into apartment

Mankato police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired into an apartment on the city’s east side Saturday night.

Residents at the 429 Deldona Dr apartment initially thought they’d heard fireworks around 8:20 p.m., according Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dan Schisel. They later discovered a bullet had gone through the window of the second-story apartment and reported the incident to police around 11:30 p.m.

Schisel said no one was injured, but there were people in the home at the time the shots were fired, including children. Schisel said there were actually multiple shots involved and casings were recovered. He declined to provide the caliber of the weapon used.

Police say it’s not clear whether the shooting was targeted or random. Schisel said it doesn’t appear that another Mankato shooting incident that occurred over the weekend is connected.

The incident remains under investigation.