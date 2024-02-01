Mankato police investigating Sibley Parkway crash

Mankato Public Safety is investigating a crash that appears to be connected to a disturbance at a park.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sibley Parkway and Hubbell Ave, where they found a van had crashed into a concrete flower bed. The male driver suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. His current condition is unknown.

Officers learned that a disturbance had taken place in Sibley Park between the injured driver and another person just before the crash. Police say that person got into a separate vehicle and fled the scene. Investigators have released a photo of the vehicle.

Police say the incident in Sibley Park and the resulting crash continue to be investigated. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Mankato police.