Mankato police looking for ID of theft, fraud suspect

Mankato police are turning to the public to help identify the suspect in a number of thefts and credit card frauds.

Investigators say an estimated $2,200 has been stolen from four businesses in southern Minnesota between June 8 and June 11.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, khaki shorts, and white socks with sandals. The suspect wore square wireframe glasses and a gaiter-type mask that was black or dark blue with a diamond-shaped pattern.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel stressed that businesses with areas where employees store their belongings should make sure the area isn’t accessible to the general public.

Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said there was “much discussion” prior to the release of the surveillance image. Investigators reached out to members of the Police Reform Committee for guidance before releasing the suspect’s photo, said Vokal.

“Based on the level of the crime, the number of victims, and how many communities these crimes have occurred in over a period of time, it is important to share this photo identifying this person,” Vokal said.