Mankato police name 5th Street standoff suspect

(Mankat0, MN) – Mankato police have named the suspect in a twelve-hour standoff.

Officers reported they saw Joshua Raymond Armendariz, 38, of Mankato, entered a residence on the 1400 block of 5th Street North at 11:52 p.m. on Sunday night. Armendariz had a felony probation warrant, according to a release sent by Mankato Public Safety.

“When officers attempted to make contact, [Armendariz] refused and a perimeter was established,” the police release states.

Police standoff – 1400 block of 5th Street N. Mankato – March 18, 2019

The Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team and South Central Drug Interdiction Unit Special Weapons and Tactics was called to assist at the scene.

Armendariz was taken into custody at 11:51 a.m. on Monday morning, and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. He was then transported to the local jail.

