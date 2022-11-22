River 105 River 105 Logo

November 22, 2022 8:46AM CST
Mankato police offer tips to prevent vehicle theft

Mankato Police are offering tips to prevent vehicle thefts after two were reported stolen over the weekend.

Police say owners should remove keys from vehicles, keep windows up, doors locked, and the interior empty.  They also recommend parking in well-lit areas and removing valuables from the inside of the vehicle. 

Police say most theft incidents occur when doors are unlocked or vehicles are left running and unattended.

