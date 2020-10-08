Mankato police respond to distressed man sitting on North Star Bridge railing

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police de-escalated a situation yesterday in which a man in distress was sitting on the rail of the North Star Bridge.

Public Safety received a report about the incident at 4:39 p.m.



After officers spoke with the man, he walked with them to an ambulance, and was transported to a local hospital.

Northbound traffic on Highway 169 was closed for about an hour.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the North Mankato Police Department assisted on the scene.