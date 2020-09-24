Mankato police searching for gas station robbery suspect

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to a release from Mankato Public Safety, a suspect entered the Clark Quick Mart just before 10 p.m., displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a dark face mask, and dark pants.

No one was injured, and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call (507) 387-8725.