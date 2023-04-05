Mankato police searching for missing father & baby

Mankato Public Safety is asking the public for help in locating a missing father and son.

Police say 2-year-old Koran Kory Brown, and his father, Walter Brown, 29, have not been seen or heard from since March 24 and there is concern for their welfare.

Walter Brown and the child’s mother had an altercation on or around March 23, according to a press release from Mankato Public Safety. Walter Brown then left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Rd with Koran Brown.

Police say Walter Brown’s last known communication was with an acquaintance around 2:30 p.m. on March 24.

Koran Brown is described as a black male with dark-colored hair.

Walter Brown is a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair with dreadlocks and blonde tips, a beard, and visible neck tattoos.

The incident was reported to Mankato Public Safety on March 29. The investigation is ongoing and remains active. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 911.