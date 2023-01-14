Mankato police searching for missing woman

Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman.

Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.

Police say Gimenez has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about Gimenez is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8725.