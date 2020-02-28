Mankato police searching for woman who allegedly assaulted daughter’s boyfriend

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are searching for a woman they say assaulted her daughter’s boyfriend with a knife and stole his cell phone.

A warrant was issued in Blue Earth County Court this week for Teia Shyneeka Ayler, 39, on felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, assault, and threats of violence.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was at his girlfriend’s apartment when her mother showed up. Ayler demanded money from the victim, according to the complaint, because he knew a person that owed her.

Court documents say Ayler became enraged when the victim refused to pay. She allegedly punched him, pushed him against the wall, then poked him in the chest with the tip of the seven-inch knife blade, threatening to kill him.

Ayler allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and demanded he leave the apartment, locking him out. He did not have keys, according to the complaint.

Police say the victim had a small, superficial puncture mark on his upper chest and a hole through his sweatshirt and t-shirt where the knife had pressed. His missing cell phone was valued at $800.

Police were able to reach Ayler by telephone. She claimed she had gone to the apartment to talk to the victim about the money he had stolen, and she might have cut him with her nails, because two fingernails were broken. She told police she had left the victim’s phone in the apartment.