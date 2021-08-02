Mankato police seek 2 suspects in rash of downtown graffiti crime

Mankato police are seeking two suspects connected to a rash of graffiti damages in downtown Mankato.

The suspects are connected to at least nine criminal damage to property and/or graffiti incidents between July 30 and 31 from 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to police.

Police say the damages were occurred at:

100 block of N 4th St

300 block East of Mulburry St

300 & 400 blocks of N Broad

300 block of Plum Street

400 block of N 5th St

The suspects used spray paint to damage buildings and vehicles, according to a press release. Surveillance footage of one of the incidents was captured, and you can watch it here:

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or (507) 387-8725.