Mankato police seek 2 suspects in rash of downtown graffiti crime

Aug 2, 2021 @ 4:52pm

Mankato police are seeking two suspects connected to a rash of graffiti damages in downtown Mankato.

The suspects are connected to at least nine criminal damage to property and/or graffiti incidents between July 30 and 31 from 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to police.

Police say the damages were occurred at:

  • 100 block of N 4th St
  • 300 block East of Mulburry St
  • 300 & 400 blocks of N Broad
  • 300 block of Plum Street
  • 400 block of N 5th St

The suspects used spray paint to damage buildings and vehicles, according to a press release.   Surveillance footage of one of the incidents was captured, and you can watch it here:

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or (507) 387-8725.

