Mankato Police Seek Armed Robbers of SA This Morning

Mankato police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who robbed the convenience store on North Riverfront Drive early this morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., two men wielding a shotgun and a knife entered the SuperAmerica demanding money. The suspects are described as white males, both with a slim build and about 6-feet tall. They were both wearing dark pants. One man was wearing a brown sweatshirt, and the other a black sweatshirt.

The suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or (507) 387-8725.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook