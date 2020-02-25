Mankato police seek assistance locating dog that bit toddler

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are asking the public’s assistance to locate a dog that bit a toddler Monday morning.

According to a press release, a black Labrador retriever-type dog bit a 13-month old child between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurinda Lane. The dog is described as having an average build.

Police say information is needed about the dog’s vaccinations.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact police at (507) 387-8725.