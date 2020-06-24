Mankato police seek looting suspects

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety is asking the public to help them identify seven people they believe were involved in a looting incident last month.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 30 at the River Hills Mall Target, following a protest the previous evening.

Two suspects have already been identified as Brock Charles Stalter, 20, of Mankato, and a female juvenile from Janesville. Both are facing possible charges of third-degree riot and third-degree burglary.

Anyone with information on any of the seven suspects should contact police at (507) 387-8780.













