Mankato police seeking armed robbery suspect

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking an armed robbery suspect.

Police responded to Mully’s on Madison at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday after a staff person reported being assaulted and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money. Police say the assault resulted in minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy-set, stocky build. He was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored emblems. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood tied up and closed, a turquoise undershirt, a mask covering his mouth and nose, gray or light-colored pants, dark-colored shoes with white soles, and blue latex gloves.

Investigators say the suspect is still at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police at (507) 387-8725 or call 911.