Mankato police seeking buglary suspects

Mankato Public Safety is seeking two suspects that were involved in a burglary Wednesday.

The burglary happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of Prairie Rose Trail. Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Footage of the suspects was captured on home surveillance video:

Both suspects were wearing black t-shirts with writing. One of the suspects wore a red baseball-style cap, blue jean shorts, white gloves, and black tennis shoes.

The other suspect wore blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes, a tan hat with a checker design, and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.