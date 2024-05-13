Mankato Police seeking information on missing 13-year-old

Mankato police are seeking information on a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sanyla Stacey Alexia Smiley, who goes by “Nyla,” was reported as a runaway by her family on May 10 after she didn’t return home from school.

Smiley was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark blue jogging pants, and a black backpack with orange trim. She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Smiley is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.