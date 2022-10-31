Mankato police seeking suspect in downtown sculpture damage

Mankato police are trying to identify a male suspect connected to damage to a sculpture on Hickory St.

The incident happened at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday, October 29.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the “Endeavor” sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture tour and is valued at $15,000.

CityArt is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible. Artwork damage could result in a felony charge.

Anyone with information should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at (507) 387-8780.