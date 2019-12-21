Mankato police seeking suspects of alleged assault

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are asking for assistance from the public to locate five possible assault suspects.

A Mankato Public Safety news release says a male victim reported he was in a parking lot at 1341 Pohl Rd when the alleged assault occurred. The victim said his identification was taken from him, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. A Google search identifies the address as College Station Apartments.

The suspects are described as :

Dark-skinned black male, thin, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a tall flat-top haircut, wearing a black jacket and a stocking hat.

Lighter-skinned black male, large build, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black jacket.

Black male wearing gray sweatshirt and pants.

Two suspects were black males wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information should contact police at (507) 387-8780 or call 911.