Mankato Police Still At Standoff With Suspect On North 5th Street (Pics)

Mankato police have been at the scene of a standoff since 11 p.m. last night, the city confirmed in an email.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the 1400 block of North 5th Street while they continue dealing with a person who is barricaded inside a home.

Few details are available, but SMN talked with two witnesses at the scene at about 8 a.m. The men said the house had just been gassed and a SWAT team was at the home.

One witness said the aunt of the person inside the home told them the suspect is a 38-year-old man. The woman was at the scene to retrieve her nephew’s dog, according to the witnesses. After he and his friend pet the dog, the witnesss said, police told them to wash their hands, as the residence had been just been gassed.

This is a developing story.