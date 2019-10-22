Mankato Police: Suspect Intentionally Collided Head-On With Squad During Pursuit

Police say a man is behind bars after he intentionally collided head-on with a Mankato police squad car.

According to Dan Schisel, Associate Director with Mankato Public Safety, police had pulled over a vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. in Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park off Hoffman Road when one of the occupants fled in the vehicle.

The fleeing man was later identified as Chop Nguot Tang, 31, of Mankato.

Schisel said Tang turned west onto Hoffman Road, drove north through the Happy Dan’s parking lot, then took a sharp right into a service alley with a dead end. It was there Tang allegedly turned around and rammed head-on into the pursuing squad car.

Chop was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision, allowing police to arrest and take him into custody without further incident.

Schisel said the officer in the squad that was struck was treated and released at Mayo Clinic Mankato. The squad car suffered moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Possible charges include criminal vehicular operation, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and others.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

