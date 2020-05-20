Mankato prepares to re-open park amenities

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato is preparing to re-open basketball, tennis and pickleball courts that were closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the city, nets will be placed on the courts when resurfacing, which is currently underway, is completed.

Picnic tables will be placed back in the shelters based on shelter size to practice social distancing. Shelters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations won’t be available at this time.

Signage will be placed in parks and adjustments made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mankato Area Public Schools will also re-open basketball and tennis courts, according to a second release from the city. Courts at East High School will be resurfaced withing the next month.