Mankato Pride March & Rally set for this weekend

(Mankato, MN) – A peaceful march and rally are set for this weekend as part of 2020 Mankato Pridefest.

This year’s them is “Proud Together,” which organizers describe as “community members working together to take a stand against racism, transphobia, and injustice against the LGBTQ family.”

The march and rally are scheduled for Saturday, September 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting at the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Plaza in Mankato.

“We will be hosting a peaceful march and rally where we will amplify the voices of our black, brown, and trans community members,” said a description of the event on Facebook. Organizers are looking for speakers to share their experiences at the rally. Anyone interested should email the Pride team at [email protected].