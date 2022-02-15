Mankato Public Safety asks for public input on body worn cameras

The City of Mankato is planning to purchase body-worn cameras for Public Safety officers.

Prior to purchase, the public is encouraged to provide input. The city says the addition of body cameras could be helpful in gathering evidence and helping to bring clarity o situations.

The public can weigh in on Every Voice Mankato by Tuesday, March 15, or reach out to Commander Justin Neumann by email or by phone at (507) 387-8766.

Comments will also be taken at the March 14 City Council meeting. If the purchase does move forward, the public will be invited to provide input on a draft policy that will be developed.