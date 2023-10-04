Mankato Public Safety holding live burn training Saturday

Mankato Public Safety firefighters will conduct live burn training this Saturday.

The training will be at 526 5th St and will involve demolishing a structure.

Parking on the 500 block will be restricted starting at 8 a.m.

Adjacent property owners should cover their vehicles and roll up the windows, keep home windows closed, and bring items such as laundry indoors. The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live training gives firefighters the opportunity to practice how to safely and effectively fight fires in a controlled setting.