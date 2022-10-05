Mankato Public Safety hosting fire open house this weekend

Mankato Public Safety is hosting a Fire Open House this weekend.

The event will be Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Center at 710 S Front St.

Attendees can learn about fire safety and watch demonstrations about kitchen fires and fire sprinkler systems. There will also be opportunities to tour the station, view fire safety displays, explore fire trucks and learn about the importance of having an escape route. Staff will also be offering portable fire extinguisher training to attendees.

The Fire Open House is held in association with National Fire Prevention Week, which is from October 9 through October 15. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”