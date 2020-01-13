Mankato Public Safety investigating dryer fire

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety is investigating a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded at 5:53 a.m. to 100 Raintree Rd for a reported commercial dryer fire. When personnel arrived on the scene, it was discovered the fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, according to a press release from the city.

All occupants exited the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.