Mankato Public Safety offering curbside service on National Prescription Drug Takeback Day

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato will join a national effort this weekend to keep expired medications and other drugs out of circulation.

This Saturday, April 27th is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

Police officers will be stationed in front of the Public Safety Department from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to offer curbside service to anyone who wants to drop off drugs. There is also a collection box in the entrance of Public Safety, at 710 South Front Street, which is open 24/7.

Rick Baird, an MS4 coordinator for the city, says the program is gaining popularity. In 2017, 80 pounds of unwanted and expired drugs were collected in Mankato. In 2018, that number grew to 135 pounds.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications, medication samples, liquid medications in leak-free containers, narcotics and other controlled substances, ointments and lotions, inhalers, pet medications, and vitamins are all acceptable to drop off with no questions asked.

The program does not accept needles, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, hydrogen peroxide, or business waste.

For more information, call (507) 387-8780.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)