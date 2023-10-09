Mankato Public Safety offers fire prevention tips

It’s National Fire Prevention Week and Mankato Public Safety is offering tips to stay safe.

Last year – 2022 – was one of the state’s deadliest fire years since 1995, with 70 fatalities directly related to fire.

Untended cooking fires remain the number one cause of fire locally and statewide, and the number of smoking-related fires continues to rise.

Risk Management Commander Sean Hayes with Mankato Public Safety says that improving those statistics begins with changing the behaviors that lead to these fires.

Hayes recommends being attentive while cooking, staying in the kitchen when food is cooking, and turning off the oven and burners before leaving the room.

Smoking, Hayes says, should be done outside, and smokers should make sure they properly dispose of smoking materials. He also cautioned against smoking while using oxygen or when under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Other safety tips include:

Keep flammable items at least three feet away from the stovetop.

Do not use the oven or stovetop if tired or under the influence.

Have a fire extinguisher in the home.

Once a month, once a year, once a decade: Test all smoke and CO alarms monthly to make sure they are working. Make a plan and practice escaping once a year. Replace all smoke alarms every 10 years from the manufacturing date, and replace CO alarms based on manufacturer instructions.



Mankato Public Safety will host their Fire Open House on Sunday at 710 South Front St from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include kitchen fire demonstrations, a chance to explore fire trucks, station tours, and more.