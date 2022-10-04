Mankato Public Safety seeking missing vulnerable adult

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 1 on the 100 block of Cardinal Dr. Kennedy has not contacted his family since that time. Police say he is considered a vulnerable adult.

Kennedy is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Kennedy or his whereabouts is asked to contact public safety at 911 or (507) 387-8725.